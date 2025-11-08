Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Faces Decline Amid Market Trends

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ( $VTI ) has fallen by 1.70% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net outflow of $119.61 million.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nvidia Corporation has been experiencing strong demand for its new Blackwell chips, as reported by CEO Jensen Huang. These chips are driving Nvidia’s growth, particularly in the AI sector, with significant interest from global markets. However, sales to China are restricted due to export rules. Analysts remain optimistic about Nvidia’s future, with a strong buy consensus and a projected 26.2% upside potential.

has been experiencing strong demand for its new Blackwell chips, as reported by CEO Jensen Huang. These chips are driving Nvidia’s growth, particularly in the AI sector, with significant interest from global markets. However, sales to China are restricted due to export rules. Analysts remain optimistic about Nvidia’s future, with a strong buy consensus and a projected 26.2% upside potential. Microsoft is making notable progress in AI, with plans to develop systems capable of superhuman tasks, particularly in medical diagnostics. Despite a slight dip in stock, Microsoft maintains a strong buy consensus from analysts, with a 27.6% projected upside. The company is also enhancing flight training through partnerships, showcasing its diverse application of AI technologies.

is making notable progress in AI, with plans to develop systems capable of superhuman tasks, particularly in medical diagnostics. Despite a slight dip in stock, Microsoft maintains a strong buy consensus from analysts, with a 27.6% projected upside. The company is also enhancing flight training through partnerships, showcasing its diverse application of AI technologies. Apple Inc has seen impressive sales of its iPhone 17, especially in India and China, contributing to a 37% rise in its stock over six months. The company concluded Fiscal 2025 with an 8% revenue increase and continues to perform well in its services segment. Despite a high valuation, Apple is seen as a stable investment, with analysts maintaining a moderate buy consensus and a potential upside in stock price.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue