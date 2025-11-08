Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Positive Fund Flows Amid Market Challenges

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( $VOO ) has fallen by 1.81% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net inflow of $2.36 billion.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Nvidia Corporation has been experiencing strong demand for its new Blackwell chips, as highlighted by CEO Jensen Huang. These chips are central to the current AI boom and are used in data centers and for training large language models. Nvidia’s close ties with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) are evident as they ramp up production to meet this demand. However, due to export restrictions, there are no plans to sell these chips to China. Analysts remain optimistic about Nvidia’s revenue growth, with a strong buy consensus and a projected 26.2% upside potential.

Microsoft is making significant advancements in artificial intelligence, focusing on developing specialized AI systems for tasks like medical diagnoses. Despite some investor concerns reflected in a slight dip in stock price, Microsoft continues to receive strong buy ratings from analysts, with a 27.6% projected upside. The company is also collaborating with Boeing to enhance flight training using Microsoft Azure and Flight Simulator, further showcasing its diverse application of AI technologies.

Apple Inc has seen impressive sales of its iPhone 17, particularly in India and China, boosting its market share and stock price by 37% over the past six months. The company's fiscal 2025 ended on a high note with an 8% revenue increase and a 13% rise in earnings per share. Apple's services segment continues to grow, contributing to its strong financial performance. Analysts maintain a 'Moderate Buy' consensus for Apple, with a potential upside indicated by the average price target.

