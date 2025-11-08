TSMC’s Revenue Surge and Global Expansion: A Winning Strategy?

TSMC ( (TSM) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is experiencing a robust financial performance, driven by a 10.1% sequential revenue increase to $33.1 billion in the third quarter, largely due to the demand in AI and advanced technology sectors. The company is projecting a 22% year-over-year revenue increase for Q4 2025, despite challenges from overseas fab dilutions and foreign exchange impacts. TSMC is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with new facilities in Arizona, Japan, and Germany, and has recently announced Sajiv Dalal as the new CEO of TSMC North America, effective January 1, 2026, to strengthen operations in North America.

Analyst ratings for TSMC remain positive with a Buy rating and a $345 price target, although the stock’s high valuation suggests growth expectations are priced in. The company continues to focus on advanced technologies, with 3-nanometer process technology contributing significantly to its revenue. Despite mixed options sentiment, TSMC’s strategic focus on advanced technologies and AI positions it well for future growth, making it a strong player in the semiconductor industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue