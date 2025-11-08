Tesla’s Stock Tumbles Amidst Musk’s Pay Package Drama

Tesla ( (TSLA) ) has fallen by -8.29%. Read on to learn why.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tesla’s stock has experienced a notable decline of 8.29% over the past week, despite the recent approval of Elon Musk’s unprecedented $1 trillion pay package by the company’s shareholders. This compensation deal, one of the largest in corporate history, ties Musk’s earnings to ambitious performance goals, including advancements in AI, robotics, and electric vehicles. While the approval reflects strong investor confidence in Musk’s leadership, it also raises concerns about governance and the potential dilution of shareholder value.

The market’s reaction to the approval has been mixed. While some analysts, like Wedbush’s Daniel Ives, view it as a positive move that removes uncertainty around Musk’s role, others remain skeptical. Norges Bank Investment Management, one of Tesla’s largest shareholders, voted against the package, citing its size and governance issues. The focus now shifts to Tesla’s ability to deliver on its ambitious projects, such as Full Self-Driving technology and the Cybercab platform, to regain stock momentum.

Looking forward, Tesla’s stock performance will likely depend on its ability to achieve the milestones tied to Musk’s compensation package. Analysts have given Tesla a Hold consensus rating, with mixed opinions on its future prospects. The company’s next steps in AI and robotics, along with product updates and delivery trends, will be crucial in determining whether Tesla can sustain its market position and drive shareholder value in the coming months.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue