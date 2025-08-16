Tesla’s Bold Moves: Supercharging Offers and Robotaxis

Tesla ( (TSLA) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Tesla is making strategic moves to boost its market presence and address declining sales. In Canada, Tesla has introduced an appealing offer of unlimited lifetime Supercharging for new Model 3 inventory vehicles, which could lead to significant savings for buyers and enhance the attractiveness of Tesla’s offerings. This initiative is part of Tesla’s efforts to counteract a sales decline experienced earlier this year. Meanwhile, in Norway, Tesla has seen a 24% increase in sales, bucking the trend of declining sales in other European countries. This growth highlights Norway’s symbolic importance to Tesla, as it was one of the first countries outside North America to embrace Tesla’s electric vehicles.

On the financial front, Tesla’s stock (TSLA) has a Hold consensus rating from Wall Street analysts, with a price target suggesting a potential downside. Despite this, Tesla continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, including its ambitious robotaxi project, which is set to disrupt traditional taxi services in New York City. Tesla’s robotaxis promise cost-effective and efficient transportation, potentially earning owners significant passive income. As Tesla navigates these developments, it remains a focal point for investors and market watchers interested in the evolving landscape of electric vehicles and autonomous technology.

