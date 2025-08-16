Target, Walmart, Amazon: Trending Stocks by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (TGT) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Target’s stock has been downgraded by analyst Robert Ohmes to a ‘Sell’ rating, with a price objective of $93. The downgrade stems from Target’s challenges in keeping up with its competitors, particularly in digital sales growth. The analyst highlights that Target’s digital trends are struggling, with a significant drop in mobile app users compared to Walmart’s growth. Additionally, Target faces higher risks from tariffs and pricing pressures due to its import exposure. The company’s recent leadership changes in merchandising could further exacerbate these challenges. Despite these concerns, the downgrade is not a reflection of the upcoming quarterly earnings, but rather a long-term outlook that appears increasingly uncertain.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue