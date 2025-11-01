Starbucks, Opko Health, Roblox, Cloudflare, Apple: Trending by Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Starbucks, Opko Health, Roblox, Cloudflare, Apple: Trending by Analysts

Starbucks, Opko Health, Roblox, Cloudflare, Apple: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (SBUX) ), ( (OPK) ), ( (RBLX) ), ( (NET) ) and ( (AAPL) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Starbucks is brewing up a turnaround, according to analyst Chris O’Cull, who has initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of $105. The company’s recent F4Q results showed the first positive global comp in seven quarters, driven by the ‘Back to Starbucks’ strategy. The U.S. market is showing signs of recovery, with transaction trends turning positive, and the holiday season is expected to be a key test. While margins are under pressure due to necessary investments, the focus on customer experience and operational enhancements is expected to drive improvements. The company is also working on replenishing its development pipeline with a new coffeehouse prototype and renovation program.

Opko Health has been downgraded to Hold by analyst Maury Raycroft, with a target price of $1.60. The company’s drug pipeline shows potential, but there is a need for clarity on catalysts and growth trajectory. OPK’s Ngenla guidance for 2026 appears conservative, and the company is on track to reach the lower end of its 2025 guidance. While the company has a strong cash position following a recent sale, growth remains challenging. The 4Kscore volume is growing, and the ModeX pipeline shows promise, but the company needs to provide more clarity on its future path.

Roblox has received mixed reviews from analysts. Eric Sheridan has upgraded the stock to Buy with a target price of $180, citing strong platform momentum and long-term revenue potential. However, Mike Hickey has downgraded it to Hold, highlighting concerns about slowing bookings growth and rising expenses. While Roblox delivered impressive Q3 results, the outlook suggests a deceleration in growth, and the company is entering a normalization phase. Rising development and safety investments are also weighing on profitability, and the near-term financial profile may not support a growth valuation premium.

Cloudflare’s stock has been initiated with a Hold rating by analyst Joseph Gallo, with a target price of $250. The company’s Q3 revenue growth accelerated, driven by large customers and the Workers platform. Despite the departure of a key executive, Cloudflare’s broad product portfolio and improving sales execution are expected to help achieve its revenue targets. However, declining gross margins and increased investments in sales and marketing are areas of concern. The company is focused on reaching a $3 billion annualized revenue run rate by Q4 2026.

Apple has been upgraded to Hold by analyst Edison Lee, with a target price of $246.99. The company’s 4QFY25 results were in line with expectations, but iPhone revenue growth was weaker than anticipated. The company has provided strong guidance for 1QFY26, with expected revenue growth of 10%-12%. While the long-term outlook remains muted, the stock is expected to hold up in the next 6-12 months. Apple’s strong service revenue growth and potential for the iPhone 18, especially the foldable model, are key factors supporting the stock’s valuation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement