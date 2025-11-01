Starbucks, Opko Health, Roblox, Cloudflare, Apple: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (SBUX) ), ( (OPK) ), ( (RBLX) ), ( (NET) ) and ( (AAPL) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Starbucks is brewing up a turnaround, according to analyst Chris O’Cull, who has initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of $105. The company’s recent F4Q results showed the first positive global comp in seven quarters, driven by the ‘Back to Starbucks’ strategy. The U.S. market is showing signs of recovery, with transaction trends turning positive, and the holiday season is expected to be a key test. While margins are under pressure due to necessary investments, the focus on customer experience and operational enhancements is expected to drive improvements. The company is also working on replenishing its development pipeline with a new coffeehouse prototype and renovation program.

Opko Health has been downgraded to Hold by analyst Maury Raycroft, with a target price of $1.60. The company’s drug pipeline shows potential, but there is a need for clarity on catalysts and growth trajectory. OPK’s Ngenla guidance for 2026 appears conservative, and the company is on track to reach the lower end of its 2025 guidance. While the company has a strong cash position following a recent sale, growth remains challenging. The 4Kscore volume is growing, and the ModeX pipeline shows promise, but the company needs to provide more clarity on its future path.

Roblox has received mixed reviews from analysts. Eric Sheridan has upgraded the stock to Buy with a target price of $180, citing strong platform momentum and long-term revenue potential. However, Mike Hickey has downgraded it to Hold, highlighting concerns about slowing bookings growth and rising expenses. While Roblox delivered impressive Q3 results, the outlook suggests a deceleration in growth, and the company is entering a normalization phase. Rising development and safety investments are also weighing on profitability, and the near-term financial profile may not support a growth valuation premium.

Cloudflare’s stock has been initiated with a Hold rating by analyst Joseph Gallo, with a target price of $250. The company’s Q3 revenue growth accelerated, driven by large customers and the Workers platform. Despite the departure of a key executive, Cloudflare’s broad product portfolio and improving sales execution are expected to help achieve its revenue targets. However, declining gross margins and increased investments in sales and marketing are areas of concern. The company is focused on reaching a $3 billion annualized revenue run rate by Q4 2026.

Apple has been upgraded to Hold by analyst Edison Lee, with a target price of $246.99. The company’s 4QFY25 results were in line with expectations, but iPhone revenue growth was weaker than anticipated. The company has provided strong guidance for 1QFY26, with expected revenue growth of 10%-12%. While the long-term outlook remains muted, the stock is expected to hold up in the next 6-12 months. Apple’s strong service revenue growth and potential for the iPhone 18, especially the foldable model, are key factors supporting the stock’s valuation.

