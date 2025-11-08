Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Faces Fund Outflows

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF ( $SCHD ) has risen by 0.94% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net outflow of $131.21 million.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cisco has made a significant move in the AI space with the release of its Cisco Unified Edge tool, which is designed to enhance AI inferencing and operations. This tool is gaining traction across various sectors, including healthcare and retail. Notably, Cisco has partnered with Intel, utilizing Intel’s Xeon 6 server CPUs to power this new technology, highlighting a strategic alliance that extends data center capabilities to edge locations.

has made a significant move in the AI space with the release of its Cisco Unified Edge tool, which is designed to enhance AI inferencing and operations. This tool is gaining traction across various sectors, including healthcare and retail. Notably, Cisco has partnered with Intel, utilizing Intel’s Xeon 6 server CPUs to power this new technology, highlighting a strategic alliance that extends data center capabilities to edge locations. Abbvie has seen a flurry of activity following its Q3 earnings report. Analysts have adjusted their price targets, with UBS raising it to $220 and Piper Sandler to $289, reflecting optimism in AbbVie’s growth potential, particularly in its neuroscience segment. Despite challenges such as declining Humira sales due to biosimilar competition, AbbVie reported strong financial performance with significant growth in immunology and neuroscience, and it continues to invest heavily in R&D. The company also announced a 5.5% increase in its quarterly dividend, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue