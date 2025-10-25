Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Faces Fund Outflows

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF ( $SCHD ) has risen by 0.15% in the past week. It has experienced a 5-day net outflow of $221.4 million.

This is due, in part, to market sentiment on some of the ETF’s largest holdings. For example:

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Abbvie has been actively involved in several clinical studies, which could significantly influence its stock performance. The company recently completed a Phase 3 study on Upadacitinib for atopic dermatitis, showing promising results that could enhance its dermatology portfolio. Additionally, Abbvie is conducting a study on ABBV-932 for bipolar disorder and has completed a study on Atogepant for migraine prevention. Despite these advancements, analysts have maintained a Hold rating on the stock, citing competitive pressures and insider selling as potential concerns. Investors should watch for further developments in Abbvie’s clinical trials and market positioning.

has been actively involved in several clinical studies, which could significantly influence its stock performance. The company recently completed a Phase 3 study on Upadacitinib for atopic dermatitis, showing promising results that could enhance its dermatology portfolio. Additionally, Abbvie is conducting a study on ABBV-932 for bipolar disorder and has completed a study on Atogepant for migraine prevention. Despite these advancements, analysts have maintained a Hold rating on the stock, citing competitive pressures and insider selling as potential concerns. Investors should watch for further developments in Abbvie’s clinical trials and market positioning. Cisco has partnered with Comcast to enhance connectivity solutions for business users, integrating its Meraki platform into Comcast’s secure networking solutions. This collaboration aims to provide scalable and secure connectivity, which is crucial for growing enterprises. The partnership is expected to bolster Cisco’s position in the networking industry, offering improved network protection and performance. Investors may find this development promising as it aligns with the increasing demand for robust business connectivity solutions.

has partnered with Comcast to enhance connectivity solutions for business users, integrating its Meraki platform into Comcast’s secure networking solutions. This collaboration aims to provide scalable and secure connectivity, which is crucial for growing enterprises. The partnership is expected to bolster Cisco’s position in the networking industry, offering improved network protection and performance. Investors may find this development promising as it aligns with the increasing demand for robust business connectivity solutions. Merck & Company is highlighted in the context of breast cancer treatment advancements, particularly in relation to its drug Keytruda. Recent studies presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology meeting have shown progress in treating triple-negative breast cancer, with Keytruda being part of combination therapies that reduce disease progression. These developments could enhance Merck’s oncology portfolio and potentially impact its financial performance positively. Investors should monitor how Merck leverages these clinical successes into commercial gains.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue