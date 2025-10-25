RTX Stock Soars: What’s Driving the Surge?

RTX ( (RTX) ) has risen by 11.16%. Read on to learn why.

RTX Corporation has experienced a notable stock price increase of 11.16% over the past week, capturing the attention of investors and analysts alike. This surge comes on the heels of a strong third-quarter earnings report, which highlighted a 12% rise in sales to $22.5 billion and a 17% increase in adjusted earnings per share. The company’s robust performance, particularly in its major segments like Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon, has been a key driver of this positive market sentiment.

Analysts have responded favorably to RTX’s recent financial results, with several maintaining or reiterating Buy ratings on the stock. Kenneth Herbert from RBC Capital and Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen are among those who have expressed confidence in RTX’s future prospects, citing factors such as a strong operating margin in Raytheon Defense and promising growth targets in Pratt & Whitney’s maintenance and repair operations. These endorsements have contributed to the bullish outlook for RTX shares.

Despite some insider selling activity, RTX’s strategic initiatives and financial health continue to inspire investor confidence. The company’s focus on executing its substantial backlog, investing in next-generation technologies, and maintaining a strong global demand for its products and services positions it well for sustained growth. As RTX raises its revenue and earnings guidance for 2025, the market remains optimistic about its ability to deliver on its ambitious targets.

