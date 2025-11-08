Pinterest’s Stock Plunge: What’s Behind the Drop?

Pinterest ( (PINS) ) has fallen by -19.61%. Read on to learn why.

Pinterest has experienced a significant drop in its stock price, falling by 19.61% over the past week. This decline comes in the wake of Goldman Sachs lowering its price target for the company from $43 to $36, although the firm maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The adjustment reflects concerns over the company’s performance in certain regions and the impact of external economic factors.

Despite the stock price drop, Pinterest’s recent earnings call revealed a strong quarter with notable growth in users and revenue, particularly in international markets. The company reported a 17% year-over-year revenue increase and reached a milestone of 600 million monthly active users. However, challenges in the UCAN region, including a decline in ad pricing and economic pressures, have contributed to the stock’s downward movement.

Looking forward, Pinterest remains optimistic about its growth potential, driven by strategic investments in AI and performance ad platforms. The company projects continued revenue growth and emphasizes the importance of international markets in its expansion strategy. While the recent stock price decline may concern investors, Pinterest’s long-term outlook suggests potential for recovery and growth.

