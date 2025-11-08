Pfizer’s Earnings Shine Amid Analyst Caution

Pfizer ( (PFE) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Pfizer has recently reported solid third-quarter earnings, meeting revenue expectations and surpassing earnings per share predictions. This strong financial performance was attributed to reduced research and development expenses and a lower effective tax rate, leading to an upward revision of the full-year earnings guidance. Despite these positive results, analysts such as Courtney Breen from Bernstein and Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald have maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer, citing ongoing challenges like delays in key pipeline projects and patent pressures.

Morgan Stanley’s Terence Flynn also maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer with a price target of $32.00, while the stock closed at $24.30 last Tuesday. The consensus among analysts is a Hold rating with an average price target of $28.86, indicating an 18.3% upside from current levels. The cautious outlook reflects uncertainties in Pfizer’s growth trajectory despite its strategic positioning and recent financial gains.

