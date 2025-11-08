Palantir Technologies Faces Stock Turmoil Amid Burry’s Bet

Palantir Technologies ( (PLTR) ) has fallen by -14.12%. Read on to learn why.

Palantir Technologies has experienced a notable decline in its stock price, dropping by 14.12% over the past week. This downturn comes in the wake of a bearish bet by renowned investor Michael Burry, who has placed a significant short position against the company. Burry’s move has sparked concerns among investors about the high valuations in the AI sector, particularly as Palantir’s stock has been trading at a premium. Despite the company’s strong Q3 performance, which exceeded market expectations, the stock’s high valuation and Burry’s short have contributed to the recent sell-off.

The decline in Palantir’s stock price is further exacerbated by broader market trends and investor sentiment. The AI sector, in general, is facing scrutiny over its lofty valuations, and concerns about an AI bubble are growing. Additionally, Palantir’s CEO, Alex Karp, has publicly criticized Burry and other short sellers, accusing them of market manipulation. Karp’s comments highlight the tension between the company’s strong operational performance and the market’s cautious stance on its valuation.

Despite the recent pullback, Palantir remains a company with significant potential, driven by its advanced AI technologies and lucrative government contracts. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with some maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating due to its high valuation, while others see the recent price drop as a buying opportunity. As the market continues to navigate the complexities of the AI sector, Palantir’s future performance will be closely watched by investors and analysts alike.

