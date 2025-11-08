Nio’s Stock Tumbles Amid Profitability Concerns

Nio ( (NIO) ) has fallen by -7.55%. Read on to learn why.

Nio’s stock has experienced a notable decline of 7.55% over the past week, largely due to concerns highlighted in its latest quarterly report. While the company reported a 9% increase in revenue and a significant rise in vehicle deliveries, it also revealed widening net losses and shrinking vehicle margins. This has raised alarms among analysts, leading to adjustments in price targets and casting doubt on Nio’s ability to achieve profitability amidst fierce competition in China’s electric vehicle market.

Despite the challenges, Nio has shown impressive year-to-date performance with a 57.36% increase, driven by strong demand for its new models like the Onvo and Firefly. However, the company’s path to profitability remains uncertain as its net loss widened to ¥4.99 billion ($697 million) in the second quarter. Analysts are keenly watching Nio’s upcoming earnings report on November 19 for signs of improvement, especially as the company faces mounting pressure to demonstrate financial progress.

Investors are weighing their options between Nio and its competitor Lucid, which, despite smaller scale, has shown faster growth. While Lucid’s focus on the U.S. premium market offers certain advantages, Nio’s scale and stability in the Chinese market are appealing to some investors. However, both companies are yet to prove their ability to generate consistent cash flow, leaving investors cautious about their long-term prospects.

