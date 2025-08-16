tiprankstipranks
JD, Chipotle, Serve Robotics, Palo Alto, Starbucks: Trending by Analysts

JD, Chipotle, Serve Robotics, Palo Alto, Starbucks: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (JD) ), ( (CMG) ), ( (SERV) ), ( (PANW) ) and ( (SBUX) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

JD.com is catching the attention of investors with a renewed Buy rating from analyst Alicia Yap at Citi Research. Despite a recent period of rating suspension, the firm has set a target price of $42, reflecting a positive outlook on JD’s upcoming performance. The company is expected to report its 2Q25 results soon, and while profit estimates have been revised, they remain below Bloomberg consensus. The focus is on JD’s management to provide updates on various growth metrics, including food delivery and electronics, which could influence investor sentiment positively.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has been upgraded to a Buy by analyst Brian Mullan at Piper Sandler, with a price target of $50. The decision comes as the firm sees a favorable risk-reward scenario, with potential upside despite recent stock price declines. The analysis suggests that while Chipotle may face challenges in maintaining consistent sales growth, the market has already priced in these concerns. The report highlights a comparison with Texas Roadhouse, suggesting that Chipotle’s growth potential remains attractive, even if it doesn’t achieve all its ambitious goals.

Serve Robotics Inc. has seen a downgrade to a Hold rating by analyst Aaron Kessler at Seaport Research Partners. The decision follows the company’s 2Q results, which were in line with expectations but suggest a slower revenue ramp-up. While the long-term outlook remains positive, with significant market potential for sidewalk robots, the near-term revenue growth is expected to be back-end weighted. Investors are advised to watch for improvements in key revenue drivers, which are anticipated to materialize more significantly in 2026.

Palo Alto Networks has been upgraded to a Buy by analyst Rob Owens at Piper Sandler, with a price target of $225. The upgrade is based on the company’s successful platformization strategy, which has reaccelerated bookings and is expected to drive future growth. The acquisition of CYBR adds a high-quality asset to Palo Alto’s portfolio, enhancing its consolidation opportunity in the cybersecurity sector. The report suggests that the company is well-positioned for sustained growth, with improved free cash flow margins and a favorable market setup.

Starbucks has been upgraded to a Buy by analyst David Tarantino at Baird Equity Research, with a price target of $115. The upgrade reflects confidence in the company’s turnaround strategies under new leadership, which are expected to improve financial performance. The report anticipates stronger comparable sales in the U.S. as new initiatives take effect, providing clarity on earnings outlook and boosting investor sentiment. The potential for significant cost savings and improved operating margins adds to the positive outlook, making Starbucks an attractive investment opportunity.

