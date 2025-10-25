Intuitive Surgical’s Stock Soars Amid Strong Performance

Intuitive Surgical ( (ISRG) ) has risen by 19.20%. Read on to learn why.

Intuitive Surgical has seen a remarkable surge in its stock price, climbing by 19.20% over the past week. This impressive movement comes on the heels of strong third-quarter performance reports, which have bolstered investor confidence. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and net profit compared to the previous year, with quarterly revenue reaching $2.44 billion and net profit at $658.4 million. These figures have surpassed market expectations, contributing to the stock’s upward momentum.

Analysts have been optimistic about Intuitive Surgical’s future prospects, with several maintaining or upgrading their ratings. Notably, Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating, highlighting the company’s robust system placements and improved utilization rates both in the US and internationally. The strategic expansion into new areas such as cardiac care and the potential for future growth have further fueled positive sentiment among investors and analysts alike.

The consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy, with price targets reflecting a potential upside. Despite some Hold ratings, the overall outlook remains positive, driven by the company’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives. Intuitive Surgical’s ability to exceed expectations and its promising growth trajectory have made it a standout performer in the healthcare sector, capturing the attention of market participants.

