Insider Moves: Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Waste Management, Blackstone, and American Tower

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((NCLH)), ((RCL)), ((WM)), ((BX)) and ((AMT)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

Norwegian Cruise Line has seen significant insider activity with Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague purchasing 13,400 shares valued at $251,920, President and CEO Harry Sommer acquiring 25,000 shares worth $462,750, and EVP & CFO Mark Kempa buying 10,635 shares for $196,960. This substantial insider buying suggests strong confidence in the company’s future prospects from its top executives.

In contrast, Royal Caribbean has experienced a notable insider sale, with Director Maritza Gomez Montiel offloading 1,100 shares for a total of $309,936. This move might raise questions among investors about the director’s outlook on the company’s performance or personal financial strategies.

Waste Management has attracted insider investment as EVP – Resources Sean Menke purchased 2,000 shares, amounting to $392,840. This acquisition indicates a positive sentiment towards the company’s growth and stability, reflecting confidence in its ongoing operations and market position.

Blackstone Group has also witnessed insider buying activity, with Director James Breyer acquiring 13,900 shares valued at a significant $1,999,635. This purchase underscores a robust belief in the company’s strategic direction and potential for future gains.

Lastly, American Tower has seen Director Eugene Reilly invest in 5,554 shares, totaling $994,110. This insider purchase highlights a strong vote of confidence in the company’s business model and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.

