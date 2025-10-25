Insider Moves: Micron, J&J, Costco, Oracle, Strategy

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((MU)), ((JNJ)), ((COST)), ((ORCL)) and ((MSTR)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

In a notable transaction, SVP & CAO Scott R. Allen has made headlines by selling 8,800 shares of Micron stock. This sale, valued at $1,848,176, has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike. The move comes amid fluctuating market conditions, prompting discussions on the strategic decisions behind such a significant sale. Micron’s stock performance will be closely monitored following this development, as stakeholders assess the implications of Allen’s decision.

Director John C. Reed has executed a substantial sale of Johnson & Johnson stock, parting with 21,721 shares valued at $4,185,636. This transaction has sparked curiosity among market watchers, considering Johnson & Johnson’s stable reputation in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors. Reed’s decision to sell such a large volume of shares may indicate a strategic realignment or personal financial planning, leaving investors to speculate on the potential impact on the company’s stock price.

Costco has witnessed notable insider activity with EVP Claudine Adamo selling 3,401 shares worth $3,188,556, alongside Principal Accounting Officer Tiffany Marie Barbre, who sold 1,779 shares for $1,668,121. These transactions, totaling $4,856,677, have raised eyebrows in the retail sector, as insiders capitalize on the company’s robust market position. The dual sales suggest a potential shift in insider sentiment, prompting analysts to evaluate Costco’s future growth prospects and market strategies.

Oracle’s executive team has been active in the stock market, with CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk selling 40,000 shares valued at $11,065,200, and EVP, Chief Accounting Officer Maria Smith selling 10,000 shares for $2,803,100. These transactions, amounting to $13,868,300, have stirred discussions on the company’s strategic direction and financial health. As Oracle continues to navigate the competitive tech landscape, these insider sales may signal confidence in the company’s long-term vision or a reevaluation of personal investment portfolios.

In a contrasting move, Director Jarrod Patten has shown confidence in Strategy stock by purchasing 23,780 shares worth $2,316,173. This acquisition reflects a bullish outlook on the company’s future, as Patten increases his stake in Strategy. The purchase has been viewed positively by market participants, suggesting optimism about the company’s growth trajectory and potential for value creation. Investors will be keen to see how this strategic investment influences Strategy’s market performance in the coming months.

