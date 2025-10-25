Insider Moves: Micron, J&J, Costco, Oracle, Strategy

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Insider Moves: Micron, J&J, Costco, Oracle, Strategy

Insider Moves: Micron, J&J, Costco, Oracle, Strategy

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((MU)), ((JNJ)), ((COST)), ((ORCL)) and ((MSTR)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

In a notable transaction, SVP & CAO Scott R. Allen has made headlines by selling 8,800 shares of Micron stock. This sale, valued at $1,848,176, has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike. The move comes amid fluctuating market conditions, prompting discussions on the strategic decisions behind such a significant sale. Micron’s stock performance will be closely monitored following this development, as stakeholders assess the implications of Allen’s decision.

Director John C. Reed has executed a substantial sale of Johnson & Johnson stock, parting with 21,721 shares valued at $4,185,636. This transaction has sparked curiosity among market watchers, considering Johnson & Johnson’s stable reputation in the pharmaceutical and consumer goods sectors. Reed’s decision to sell such a large volume of shares may indicate a strategic realignment or personal financial planning, leaving investors to speculate on the potential impact on the company’s stock price.

Costco has witnessed notable insider activity with EVP Claudine Adamo selling 3,401 shares worth $3,188,556, alongside Principal Accounting Officer Tiffany Marie Barbre, who sold 1,779 shares for $1,668,121. These transactions, totaling $4,856,677, have raised eyebrows in the retail sector, as insiders capitalize on the company’s robust market position. The dual sales suggest a potential shift in insider sentiment, prompting analysts to evaluate Costco’s future growth prospects and market strategies.

Oracle’s executive team has been active in the stock market, with CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk selling 40,000 shares valued at $11,065,200, and EVP, Chief Accounting Officer Maria Smith selling 10,000 shares for $2,803,100. These transactions, amounting to $13,868,300, have stirred discussions on the company’s strategic direction and financial health. As Oracle continues to navigate the competitive tech landscape, these insider sales may signal confidence in the company’s long-term vision or a reevaluation of personal investment portfolios.

In a contrasting move, Director Jarrod Patten has shown confidence in Strategy stock by purchasing 23,780 shares worth $2,316,173. This acquisition reflects a bullish outlook on the company’s future, as Patten increases his stake in Strategy. The purchase has been viewed positively by market participants, suggesting optimism about the company’s growth trajectory and potential for value creation. Investors will be keen to see how this strategic investment influences Strategy’s market performance in the coming months.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement