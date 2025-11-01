Insider Moves: Crown Castle, Serve Robotics, Las Vegas Sands, Opko Health, and Interactive Brokers Stocks in Focus

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((CCI)), ((SERV)), ((LVS)), ((OPK)) and ((IBKR)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

In a recent flurry of transactions, Crown Castle saw significant activity as SVP Daniel Schlanger offloaded 30,000 shares, netting a substantial $2,942,100. Adding to the sell-off, EVP of Field Operations, Christopher Levendos, parted with 1,065 shares, bringing in $100,088. These transactions highlight a notable shift in insider holdings at Crown Castle, sparking curiosity about the company’s future trajectory.

Serve Robotics Inc witnessed a notable transaction as CFO Brian Read sold 1,270 shares, amounting to $16,916. This move by a key executive raises questions about the company’s current valuation and potential strategic shifts. Investors will be keenly observing how this sale aligns with Serve Robotics’ broader business objectives and market performance.

Las Vegas Sands experienced a massive insider sale, with Chairman & CEO Robert G. Goldstein selling a staggering 900,000 shares for $53,024,153. Additionally, Goldstein sold another 300,000 shares, fetching $17,796,982. The sheer volume of these transactions has caught the market’s attention, prompting discussions about the company’s strategic direction and Goldstein’s confidence in its future.

In a contrasting move, significant shareholder Phillip Frost made a bullish bet on Opko Health by purchasing 150,000 shares for $213,000. This acquisition signals Frost’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects and could influence market sentiment positively. Investors will be watching closely to see if this purchase marks the start of a broader trend of insider buying at Opko Health.

Interactive Brokers saw a series of sales by Director Lawrence Harris, who sold 30,000 shares for $2,035,860. Harris continued his selling spree with 14,355 shares sold for $996,998, followed by another 10,645 shares for $734,505. These transactions indicate a significant reduction in Harris’s stake, raising questions about his outlook on the company’s future performance and market conditions.

