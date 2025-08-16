Insider Moves: Applied Digital, Vertiv, Kinder Morgan, AppLovin, Blackstone

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((APLD)), ((VRT)), ((KMI)), ((APP)) and ((BX)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

In recent transactions, Applied Digital Corporation saw significant activity with Director Chuck Hastings selling 30,000 shares, amounting to a total of $441,900. Additionally, Director Richard Nottenburg parted with 11,250 shares, generating $159,975 from the sale. These transactions highlight a notable shift in stock holdings within the company.

Vertiv Holdings experienced a substantial transaction as President of EMEA, Karsten Winther, sold 41,654 shares. This sale brought in a remarkable $5,590,383, indicating a significant liquidation of shares by a key executive in the company.

Kinder Morgan’s Vice President of Corporate Development, Dax Sanders, made headlines by selling 30,127 shares. This transaction was valued at $814,935, reflecting a strategic move by the executive to adjust his investment in the company.

AppLovin was the center of attention with Director Herald Chen executing two major sales. The first involved 367,009 shares, valued at an impressive $167,513,839, followed by a second sale of 32,991 shares worth $15,107,576. Additionally, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares, bringing in $58,249,976. These transactions underscore significant changes in the company’s stock ownership.

In a different move, Blackstone Group saw Director Ruth Porat purchasing 273 shares for $46,460, while CAO Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares, amounting to $8,829,575. This mix of buying and selling activity highlights diverse strategies among the company’s leadership.

