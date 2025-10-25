IBM Stock Surges: AI and Cloud Drive Growth

International Business Machines ( (IBM) ) has risen by 8.39%. Read on to learn why.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

International Business Machines (IBM) has seen its stock price rise by 8.39% over the past week, driven by a strong Q3 2025 earnings report. The company reported a 9% revenue growth, largely attributed to advancements in AI and hybrid cloud technologies. Despite some challenges in the software segment, particularly with Red Hat, the overall sentiment remains positive, with analysts maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook on IBM’s future.

The company’s robust free cash flow and strategic emphasis on higher-margin products have contributed to mixed sentiments among analysts. While some have adjusted their price targets due to concerns about the sustainability of software growth, others have maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Notably, Evercore ISI and Goldman Sachs analysts have set high price targets, reflecting confidence in IBM’s strategic direction and financial health.

IBM’s recent earnings call highlighted significant revenue growth across all segments, with a particular focus on AI and hybrid cloud technologies. The company reported record free cash flow and a return to growth in consulting, signaling a positive trajectory for the future. Despite some challenges, IBM’s focus on innovation and strategic growth positions it well for continued success in the financial markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue