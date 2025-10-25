Hewlett Packard, Duke, 3M, Halliburton, Sea: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (HPE) ), ( (DUK) ), ( (MMM) ), ( (HAL) ) and ( (SE) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has received a Neutral rating from analyst James Fish, with a price target of $24. The company is seen as having potential in AI-systems growth and a datacenter refresh expected in 2026. However, past execution issues and market share losses have dampened investor sentiment. The Juniper deal is anticipated to bolster networking, but questions remain about its overall value. The Greenlake transition to an as-a-Service model is progressing, though its impact is still limited.

Duke Energy has been rated a Buy by analyst Alex Kania, with a price target of $150. The company is viewed as an attractive value among large-cap utilities, with strong sales and growth potential. Duke’s innovative financing approach and large capital budget are seen as positives, though execution risks remain. The company is expected to benefit from rising retail sales and a conservative balance sheet strategy.

3M has been upgraded to Hold by analyst Christopher Snyder, with a price target of $160. The company has shown signs of improvement with management’s turnaround initiatives taking hold. The consensus now calls for modest forward organic growth, and the lowered expectations have reduced downside risk. The stock’s de-rating and emerging self-help measures present a more constructive outlook.

Halliburton has been upgraded to Buy by analyst Samantha Hoh, with a price target of $30. The company reported strong third-quarter margins and is managing macro volatility well. Halliburton’s 20% stake in VoltaGrid is seen as underappreciated, and the company is expected to lead recovery efforts in North America. The stock is trading at a higher multiple, justified by its growing international mix and strategic investments.

Sea has been upgraded to Buy by analyst Kenneth Tan, with a target price of $185. The company is in a reinvestment phase, focusing on growth in its e-commerce segment, Shopee, and expanding its loan portfolio through Monee. While near-term margins may be pressured, long-term growth is anticipated. The gaming segment remains a strong performer, and the stock’s recent price decline is seen as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

