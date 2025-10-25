Ford Motor’s Stock Soars Amid Earnings Beat

Ford Motor ( (F) ) has risen by 15.43%. Read on to learn why.

Ford Motor’s stock has surged by 15.43% over the past week, driven by a strong earnings report and strategic adjustments. The automaker reported earnings per share of $0.45, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.35, and a revenue increase of 9.6% year-over-year to $47.19 billion. This positive performance has been attributed to robust sales of hybrid vehicles and efficient cost management, despite the challenges posed by a fire at a Novelis aluminum plant affecting production.

Despite the upbeat earnings, Ford has revised its 2025 outlook due to the production disruptions caused by the fire, which is expected to cost the company between $1.5 billion and $2 billion. However, Ford remains optimistic about recovering these losses by ramping up production in the coming years and plans to hire 1,000 workers to mitigate the impact of 50,000 lost vehicles. Additionally, recent policy changes have allowed Ford to lower its expected tariff costs by $1 billion, providing further financial relief.

Looking ahead, analysts maintain a Hold consensus on Ford stock, with a price target suggesting a potential downside. However, the company’s strategic focus on its Ford+ transformation plan and adjustments to its electric vehicle strategy, including shifting more business to Europe, are seen as positive steps towards enhancing profitability. As Ford navigates these challenges, investors remain watchful of its ability to sustain growth and manage risks effectively.

