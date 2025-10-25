Epam, Westinghouse, Kala, Rani, Verisign: Major Stock Moves!

Insiders have been trading these 5 stocks: ((EPAM)), ((WAB)), ((KALA)), ((RANI)) and ((VRSN)). Here is a breakdown of their recent trades and their value.

Epam Systems recently witnessed a notable transaction as Sergey Yezhkov, SVP/Co-Head of Global Business, sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock. This sale amounted to a total of $227,057, indicating a significant move by a key executive. Such transactions often spark interest among investors, as they can provide insights into the company’s internal sentiment and future prospects. While the reasons behind the sale remain undisclosed, market watchers will be keen to see how this affects the company’s stock performance in the coming weeks.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies saw a substantial transaction with EVP Operations Gregory Sbrocco selling 2,953 shares. The sale was valued at $577,104, marking a significant divestment by a high-ranking executive. This move could potentially signal a shift in the executive’s confidence in the company’s short-term outlook, or it might simply be a strategic financial decision. Investors will likely keep a close eye on Westinghouse’s upcoming financial reports for further insights.

Kala Pharmaceuticals experienced a flurry of stock sales from several of its top executives. Director Mark T Iwicki led the charge by selling 154,894 shares for $125,464. Additionally, CBO Darius Kharabi sold 20,806 shares worth $17,268, CFO Mary Reumuth parted with 33,197 shares for $27,543, and Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer Romulus K Brazzell sold 46,748 shares for $38,800. Director Todd Bazemore also sold 47,768 shares, amounting to $39,647. The cumulative sales by these executives might raise questions about the company’s internal dynamics and future direction.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings saw a massive transaction as South Cone Investments Limited Partnership, a significant shareholder, sold 5,923,000 shares. This sale was valued at a staggering $15,674,430. Such a large-scale divestment by a major shareholder could have implications for the company’s stock price and market perception. Investors and analysts will be eager to understand the motivations behind this sale and its potential impact on Rani Therapeutics’ strategic initiatives.

Verisign’s Exec. Chairman, President, and CEO James Bidzos made headlines with the sale of 9,000 shares, totaling $2,359,597. This transaction by the company’s top executive is noteworthy and may prompt discussions among investors regarding the company’s future trajectory. While executive stock sales can be routine, the timing and scale of this sale might lead to speculation about Verisign’s upcoming business developments and market performance.

