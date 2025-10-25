Dell Technologies Surges: AI Strategy Fuels Growth

Dell Technologies ( (DELL) ) has risen by 7.67%. Read on to learn why.

Dell Technologies has seen a notable increase in its stock price, climbing 7.67% over the past week. This upward movement comes amid a wave of positive analyst ratings and strategic initiatives by the company. Analysts from Raymond James and Piper Sandler have both issued ‘Buy’ ratings, with price targets suggesting further potential gains. The company’s focus on expanding its AI infrastructure and data center capabilities has been highlighted as a key driver of future growth, contributing to the bullish sentiment.

The company’s recent strategic moves have also played a significant role in boosting investor confidence. Dell has raised its long-term earnings per share growth target to 15% or more, up from a previous target of 8%, and increased its long-term annual revenue growth outlook. These changes are driven by strong demand for AI solutions, which Dell is capitalizing on by expanding its AI business. Additionally, a $4.5 billion senior notes offering has strengthened Dell’s financial position, further supporting its growth initiatives.

Despite some insider selling, including a significant transaction by Director Ellen Jamison Kullman, the overall market sentiment remains positive. Dell’s strategic focus on AI and ISG growth, coupled with its robust market positioning, has led to increased call volumes in the options market, indicating bullish expectations. As Dell continues to innovate and expand its market presence, investors are optimistic about the company’s future prospects.

