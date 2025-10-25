tiprankstipranks
Coinbase, Base Token, USDC: Trending by Analysts

Coinbase, Base Token, USDC: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (COIN) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coinbase Global is catching the eyes of investors with a recent upgrade to ‘Buy’ by analyst Ken Worthington. He highlights the company’s potential in monetizing its Base blockchain and USDC payouts. Worthington sees Coinbase exploring a Base token, which could significantly boost its equity value, estimating a market capitalization of $12-$34 billion. Additionally, the company is experimenting with USDC rewards, which could enhance its subscription service, Coinbase One. With a price target set at $404 by December 2026, the prospects for Coinbase appear promising.

The buzz around Coinbase is largely due to its strategic moves in the cryptocurrency space. The company is not only a leader but also a beneficiary of the growing crypto economy. Worthington’s report suggests that Coinbase’s success is tied to the development of tokenization and payments. The anticipated launch of a Base token is seen as a win-win for shareholders and the crypto community, potentially driving development and increasing community participation.

Coinbase’s exploration of USDC rewards is another area of interest. By offering a 4% yield to Coinbase One clients, the company aims to drive more users to its subscription service. This move could significantly impact its operating margins, which are already on the rise. The strategy of segmenting customers and promoting Coinbase One could lead to substantial additions to its earnings per share.

The company’s valuation approach is also noteworthy. Worthington uses a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) method to derive the price target, considering factors like Circle’s market cap and Coinbase’s share of the potential Base token market cap. This comprehensive approach underscores the multifaceted growth opportunities that Coinbase is poised to capitalize on.

Overall, Coinbase Global is positioned as a key player in the cryptocurrency market, with emerging opportunities that could drive its future growth. Investors are keenly watching its strategic initiatives, which promise to enhance its market position and financial performance.

