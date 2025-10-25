Beyond Meat’s Stock Soars Amid Walmart Deal Frenzy

Beyond Meat ( (BYND) ) has risen by 48.64%. Read on to learn why.

Beyond Meat’s stock has experienced a significant surge, rising by 48.64% over the past week. This dramatic increase was primarily driven by a new distribution agreement with Walmart, which will see Beyond Meat’s products available in over 2,000 stores nationwide. The deal represents a major step for the company in reaching mainstream consumers, contributing to the stock’s initial rise. Additionally, Beyond Meat’s inclusion in the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF, which targets high-volatility stocks, led to a short squeeze, further boosting the stock price.

Despite the recent rally, Beyond Meat faces ongoing challenges, including slow sales growth and a lack of profitability. The broader slowdown in the plant-based meat market has added pressure on the company. While the Walmart expansion offers increased visibility, Beyond Meat needs to demonstrate its ability to rebuild consumer interest and move towards profitability. Until these fundamentals improve, the stock may continue to be volatile and influenced more by market speculation than business performance.

Looking forward, analysts have a Moderate Sell consensus rating on Beyond Meat’s stock, reflecting concerns about its financial health and future prospects. The company’s expected third-quarter revenue is slightly above analyst estimates, but still down from the previous year, indicating continued softness in demand. Investors will be keen to see how Beyond Meat addresses its profitability pressures and high production costs, as well as the impact of its recent debt exchange, which has resulted in significant shareholder dilution.

