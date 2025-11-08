Apple’s iPhone 17 Boosts Stock Amid Record Sales

Apple ( (AAPL) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 is making waves in the global market, particularly in India and China, where sales have surpassed those of previous models. This strong performance has propelled Apple into the top five smartphone brands in India and bolstered its market share in China. The robust sales figures have positively influenced investor sentiment, contributing to a 37% rise in Apple’s stock over the past six months. Analysts suggest that the iPhone 17 could mark the beginning of a super cycle, encouraging consumers worldwide to upgrade their devices.

Financially, Apple has concluded Fiscal 2025 on a high note, with an 8% year-over-year revenue increase and a 13% rise in earnings per share. The company’s services segment, which includes the App Store and Apple TV+, has shown remarkable growth, contributing to Apple’s impressive gross margins. Despite a premium valuation, Apple continues to justify its stock price with consistent performance and strategic buybacks, amounting to nearly $91 billion in FY25. Analysts maintain a ‘Moderate Buy’ consensus for Apple stock, with an average price target indicating a potential upside.

