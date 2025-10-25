Apple’s Bold Moves: New AI Factory and Legal Battles

Apple ( (AAPL) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Apple has made significant strides in its U.S. operations by starting the shipment of advanced AI servers from its new factory in Houston, Texas. This move is part of Apple’s ambitious $600 billion U.S. investment plan, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing and technology development. The Houston facility, which was completed ahead of schedule, is expected to expand next year, creating thousands of new jobs. Despite this progress, Apple still heavily relies on overseas facilities for iPhone production, a situation that President Trump has urged the company to change. Meanwhile, Apple is focusing on strengthening its local supply chain, particularly in semiconductor production, which could eventually lead to a fully domestic chip supply chain.

In other news, Apple faces legal challenges in the UK, where the Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled that the company exploited its dominant position by charging app developers an unfair 30% commission through its App Store. This class-action lawsuit could cost Apple up to £1.5 billion in damages. The ruling comes amid increasing scrutiny of Apple’s business practices both in the UK and internationally, with the company also facing regulatory challenges in the U.S. and Europe. Despite these hurdles, Wall Street analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus on Apple stock, with the average price target suggesting shares are trading near fair value.

