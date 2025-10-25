Apple, MARA, Exelixis, Strategy, Dell: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (AAPL) ), ( (MARA) ), ( (EXEL) ), ( (MSTR) ) and ( (DELL) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Apple Inc. is currently in the spotlight as analysts are buzzing about its potential for growth, particularly due to its iPhone lineup. Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets has upgraded Apple to a ‘Buy’ with a price target of $315, citing the upcoming iPhone models as key drivers. The anticipated iPhone 17 and 18 models, including a foldable design, are expected to boost shipments significantly. Analysts believe that Apple’s innovative designs and strong average selling prices (ASPs) are underappreciated by the market, suggesting there is more upside potential for investors.

MARA Holdings is gaining attention for its strategic moves in the cryptocurrency mining sector. Analyst Jonathan Lee has initiated coverage with a ‘Hold’ rating, noting MARA’s leadership in network capacity and its substantial Bitcoin holdings. The company’s recent acquisition of a majority stake in Exaion, a high-performance computing data center operator, is seen as a step towards diversifying its revenue streams beyond Bitcoin mining. While the stock’s performance is closely tied to Bitcoin price fluctuations, MARA’s vertical integration and strategic acquisitions provide a balanced risk-reward scenario for investors.

Exelixis has caught the eye of analysts following the positive results from its STELLAR-303 trial. Andrew Berens has upgraded Exelixis to ‘Buy’ with a new price target of $48, highlighting the potential of zanzalintinib in treating metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial results suggest that the drug is not only effective but also offers a better safety profile compared to existing treatments. With a sizable commercial opportunity in colorectal cancer and ongoing trials in other cancer types, Exelixis is positioned for growth, making it an attractive option for investors looking for promising biotech stocks.

Strategy, under the leadership of Michael Saylor, is making waves in the digital asset space. Analyst Peter Christiansen has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of $485, driven by the company’s innovative approach to using Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. Strategy’s stock is seen as a leveraged play on Bitcoin, offering high returns in a bullish market. However, the stock’s performance is highly volatile, reflecting Bitcoin’s price movements. Investors are advised to consider the potential risks and rewards associated with this unique investment strategy.

Dell Technologies is being highlighted for its potential in the AI and datacenter markets. Analyst James Fish has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of $172. Dell is expected to benefit from upcoming enterprise datacenter refresh cycles and AI infrastructure buildouts. Despite facing challenges from the shift towards cloud computing, Dell’s strong position in enterprise servers and storage, along with the need for PC refreshes due to Windows 10 end-of-life, presents significant growth opportunities. Investors are encouraged to consider Dell’s strategic positioning in the evolving tech landscape.

