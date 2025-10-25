Apple, MARA, Exelixis, Strategy, Dell: Trending by Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Apple, MARA, Exelixis, Strategy, Dell: Trending by Analysts

Apple, MARA, Exelixis, Strategy, Dell: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (AAPL) ), ( (MARA) ), ( (EXEL) ), ( (MSTR) ) and ( (DELL) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Apple Inc. is currently in the spotlight as analysts are buzzing about its potential for growth, particularly due to its iPhone lineup. Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital Markets has upgraded Apple to a ‘Buy’ with a price target of $315, citing the upcoming iPhone models as key drivers. The anticipated iPhone 17 and 18 models, including a foldable design, are expected to boost shipments significantly. Analysts believe that Apple’s innovative designs and strong average selling prices (ASPs) are underappreciated by the market, suggesting there is more upside potential for investors.

MARA Holdings is gaining attention for its strategic moves in the cryptocurrency mining sector. Analyst Jonathan Lee has initiated coverage with a ‘Hold’ rating, noting MARA’s leadership in network capacity and its substantial Bitcoin holdings. The company’s recent acquisition of a majority stake in Exaion, a high-performance computing data center operator, is seen as a step towards diversifying its revenue streams beyond Bitcoin mining. While the stock’s performance is closely tied to Bitcoin price fluctuations, MARA’s vertical integration and strategic acquisitions provide a balanced risk-reward scenario for investors.

Exelixis has caught the eye of analysts following the positive results from its STELLAR-303 trial. Andrew Berens has upgraded Exelixis to ‘Buy’ with a new price target of $48, highlighting the potential of zanzalintinib in treating metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial results suggest that the drug is not only effective but also offers a better safety profile compared to existing treatments. With a sizable commercial opportunity in colorectal cancer and ongoing trials in other cancer types, Exelixis is positioned for growth, making it an attractive option for investors looking for promising biotech stocks.

Strategy, under the leadership of Michael Saylor, is making waves in the digital asset space. Analyst Peter Christiansen has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of $485, driven by the company’s innovative approach to using Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset. Strategy’s stock is seen as a leveraged play on Bitcoin, offering high returns in a bullish market. However, the stock’s performance is highly volatile, reflecting Bitcoin’s price movements. Investors are advised to consider the potential risks and rewards associated with this unique investment strategy.

Dell Technologies is being highlighted for its potential in the AI and datacenter markets. Analyst James Fish has initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of $172. Dell is expected to benefit from upcoming enterprise datacenter refresh cycles and AI infrastructure buildouts. Despite facing challenges from the shift towards cloud computing, Dell’s strong position in enterprise servers and storage, along with the need for PC refreshes due to Windows 10 end-of-life, presents significant growth opportunities. Investors are encouraged to consider Dell’s strategic positioning in the evolving tech landscape.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement