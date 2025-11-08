Alphabet Class C: Stock Surge and Strategic Moves

Alphabet Class C ( (GOOG) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Alphabet Class C, the parent company of Google, has seen its stock price soar to new heights, reaching around $280 per share following impressive quarterly results. However, some analysts are now adopting a neutral stance, citing that the stock’s valuation may have outpaced its fundamentals. The company’s 14-week RSI indicates overbought conditions, and its stock price is significantly above the 50-week moving average, suggesting limited near-term value for new investors. Despite these concerns, Google’s operational strength remains robust, with its vast distribution network potentially offering an advantage in the competitive AI landscape.

In addition to its stock performance, Alphabet is making strategic moves to bolster its business. The company is expanding its AI capabilities with new tools for publishers to manage ads more effectively and is planning to build a new AI data center on Australia’s Christmas Island. This project, which follows a cloud deal with Australia’s Department of Defense, could serve both commercial and defense needs, potentially enhancing Google’s position in the Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts maintain a strong buy consensus on Alphabet’s stock, with an average price target suggesting further upside potential.

