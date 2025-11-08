Alibaba’s Stock Surge: A Strong Buy Amidst Market Optimism

Alibaba ( (BABA) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Alibaba has been experiencing a strong performance, nearly doubling its stock value year-to-date, driven by increased consumer spending in China and enhanced profitability in its e-commerce division. The company has also seen a rise in demand for its AI and cloud services, with Q1 FY26 results showing revenue of 247.7 billion yuan and a 26% year-over-year increase in cloud sales. Analysts are optimistic about Alibaba’s future, with expectations of $0.85 earnings per share on $34.22 billion revenue for Q2 FY26. Mizuho analyst James Lee has reaffirmed a Buy rating, raising the price target to $195, citing strong delivery growth and a growing presence in banking and financial services.

In comparison, Nio, an electric vehicle maker, has also shown significant growth with a 64% increase in stock value year-to-date, thanks to strong vehicle deliveries and renewed optimism in China’s EV market. However, analysts appear more confident in Alibaba’s near-term potential, with a Strong Buy rating and an average price target suggesting a 20% upside, compared to Nio’s Moderate Buy rating and a potential 5% downside.

