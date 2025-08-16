Alibaba’s Stock Soars Amidst AI and Cloud Growth

Alibaba ( (BABA) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce and cloud services powerhouse, is capturing significant attention from investors as it gears up to release its Q1 FY26 earnings. Analysts are projecting a potential upside of over 25% from current levels, fueled by Alibaba’s robust performance in AI-powered cloud services and swift delivery operations. The stock has already seen a remarkable surge of over 40% year-to-date, reflecting strong investor confidence in its strategic direction. However, there are some concerns about profit margins due to the company’s substantial investments aimed at maintaining its competitive edge.

Despite these concerns, Alibaba’s stock maintains a Strong Buy consensus among analysts, with a price target suggesting about a 29% upside potential. While some analysts have adjusted their price targets due to margin pressures in sectors like local commerce, the overall sentiment remains positive. Many see the current share price as a buying opportunity, given Alibaba’s promising long-term growth prospects and strategic investments in AI and cloud services. The company’s recent venture into wearable tech with the Quark AI Glasses is expected to further enhance investor interest, marking a significant step into consumer AI hardware.

