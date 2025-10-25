Alibaba’s Stock Soars: AI and Cloud Drive Growth

Alibaba ( (BABA) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) has seen a remarkable rise in its stock value, nearly doubling year-to-date, driven by robust consumer spending in China and improved profitability in its e-commerce division. The company’s strategic focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) has attracted significant investor interest, including a recent purchase of 68,939 shares by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, valued at approximately $11.4 million. Analysts remain optimistic, with Mizuho’s James Lee raising his price target to $195, citing strong order growth and Alibaba’s expanding role in banking and financial services through its AI-driven technology.

The positive sentiment is echoed by a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts, with an average price target of $198.21, implying a 15.31% upside potential. Alibaba’s strategic initiatives in AI and cloud services are expected to sustain its growth trajectory, despite challenges in cash flow and competitive pressures in quick commerce. The company’s open-source approach and strategic partnerships, such as with SAP, are enhancing its global reach and competitive edge, positioning Alibaba as a formidable player in the tech industry.

