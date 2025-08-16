Advanced Micro Devices: Navigating Tariffs and Seizing AI Opportunities

Advanced Micro Devices ( (AMD) ) has been popular among investors this week. Here is a recap of the key news on this stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is navigating a challenging landscape as President Trump’s impending tariffs on semiconductor imports loom. The tariffs, which are expected to start low and increase over time, aim to encourage domestic manufacturing. This has put pressure on semiconductor stocks, including AMD, which has been actively increasing its U.S. manufacturing efforts. Despite these challenges, AMD continues to gain market share in the CPU sector, with a notable increase in its server and desktop CPU unit shares.

In a positive turn, analysts from Mizuho have maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating for AMD, raising the price target to $205, reflecting an 11% upside potential. This optimism is driven by strong demand for AI servers and GPUs, particularly from hyperscalers and the Chinese market. Additionally, a new U.S. deal allowing AMD to sell AI chips in China, despite a 15% revenue-sharing agreement with the U.S. government, is seen as a significant growth opportunity. These developments suggest that while AMD faces short-term challenges, its long-term prospects remain strong.

