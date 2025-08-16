AbbVie, Dow, Kratos, Rocket, Applied Materials: Trending by Analysts

Analysts are intrested in these 5 stocks: ( (ABBV) ), ( (DOW) ), ( (KTOS) ), ( (RKT) ) and ( (AMAT) ). Here is a breakdown of their recent ratings and the rationale behind them.

AbbVie Inc. is catching the attention of investors with its robust growth prospects and strategic positioning. Analyst David Amsellem from Piper Sandler has initiated coverage on AbbVie with a ‘Buy’ recommendation, highlighting its unique position for growth and durability. The company is expected to expand its footprint in inflammatory bowel disease with Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and its oncology segment is poised for growth with products like Elahere. AbbVie’s durable neuromodulator franchise, including Botox, also adds to its appeal. Despite potential risks in clinical development and intellectual property, AbbVie’s strategic pipeline and minimal exposure to loss of exclusivity make it a standout in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Dow Inc. has seen a shift in analyst sentiment, with Salvator Tiano upgrading the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Underperform’. The upgrade follows a dividend cut that has strengthened Dow’s cash flow profile, making the risk/reward balance more favorable. Despite structural headwinds from China and Europe, Dow’s polyethylene business shows signs of recovery with improved operating rates. While challenges remain, particularly with capacity additions in China and higher costs in Europe, the stock is considered oversold, presenting a more balanced investment opportunity.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is gaining momentum with a ‘Buy’ upgrade from analyst Andre Madrid. The company’s involvement in the Marine Corps’ MUX TACAIR program and its expanding unmanned systems portfolio are driving positive sentiment. Kratos’ Valkyrie program is becoming a significant growth driver, with partnerships and production ramping up. The company’s investments in hypersonics and other advanced technologies are expected to yield substantial returns, positioning Kratos for strong sales growth in the coming years.

Rocket Companies is on investors’ radar with its strategic acquisition of Mr. Cooper, creating a leading mortgage origination and servicing platform. Analyst Jeffrey Adelson has initiated coverage with a ‘Hold’ rating, noting the strategic fit and potential for Rocket to leverage its digital platform. While the stock has seen a significant price increase, the analyst suggests waiting for a better entry point. The acquisition is expected to enhance Rocket’s capabilities, touching one in every six mortgages in the US, and creating a powerful strategic flywheel.

Applied Materials faces challenges with a downgrade to ‘Hold’ from analyst Vivek Arya. The company is experiencing cyclical and mix headwinds, particularly with its exposure to mature nodes and certain leading-edge customers. Despite being a high-quality supplier, the uncertainty in its outlook and potential share loss in the semiconductor equipment market are concerns. While the valuation remains reasonable, the slowdown is seen as company-specific, and the stock may struggle to outperform in the current cycle.

