Webster Financial Q4 2023 Results and Conference Call Notice

Webster Financial (WBS) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The Company will conduct a conference call on January 23, 2024, to discuss the financial outcomes of the last quarter of 2023 and other company-related issues. All relevant materials, such as presentation slides and a live webcast, will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of their website.

For further insights into WBS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.