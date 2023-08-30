Warner Bros.’ (NASDAQ:WBD) CNN Finalizes CEO to Revive Lost Galore

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Warner Bros.’ (NASDAQ:WBD) CNN Finalizes CEO to Revive Lost Galore
Market News

Warner Bros.’ (NASDAQ:WBD) CNN Finalizes CEO to Revive Lost Galore

Story Highlights

Warner Brothers Discovery’s news channel CNN is set to appoint Mark Thompson as the new chief. The mass media company’s news channel hopes to regain its lost sheen under the new leadership.

Warner Brothers Discovery’s (NASDAQ:WBD) news outlet, CNN, has finalized Mark Thompson as the new CEO, a Wall Street Journal report said. Thompson has previously served as president and CEO at the New York Times (NYSE:NYT) and the BBC. CNN was hunting for an apt chief to lead the news publications during challenging times and revive its lost galore.

The tough competition in the news media space and the cord-cutting of the traditional TV business have taken a toll on media channels. CNN has seen a sharp decline in its ratings in the past couple of years and has also witnessed two abrupt CEO departures. Thompson is being roped in to bring much-needed stability to CNN’s ratings and viewership.

Moreover, he will be tasked with finding a balance between CNN’s traditional cable business and the rising popularity of digital channels. In his prior tenure, Thompson was instrumental in revitalizing the NYT’s business offerings, such as online subscription-based models, podcasts, and more.

News Channels Face Tough Road Ahead

The timing of the leadership change is important for CNN. 2024 is the presidential election year. News channels generally garner heavy viewership during election years, and their ratings are widely impacted during this period. If Thompson is able to monetize the crucial period well, CNN could rise back to its leadership position among news publications.

Further, as the new CEO, Thompson would be responsible for bringing stable leadership to CNN’s newsroom, which was chaotic under former CEO Chris Licht‘s tenure. Under Licht, CNN saw several programming changes in prime time and morning slots. Also, its ratings fell far behind rivals Fox News (NASDAQ:FOXA) and MSNBC.

Is WBD a Good Buy Right Now, as per Analysts?

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about Warner Brothers Discovery. The mass media company is undertaking aggressive cost-control measures and making efforts to differentiate its offerings from competitors. Warner Brothers is also close to selling off nearly all of its regional sports business, named Root Sports Northwest, after the ongoing baseball season ends. Despite the challenges, WBD stock has gained 35.7% so far this year.

With seven Buys versus three Hold ratings, WBD stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Warner Brothers Discovery price forecast of $20.88 implies an impressive 61.2% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NYT

NY Times may take legal action against OpenAI, amid copyright issues, NPR says
The FlyNY Times may take legal action against OpenAI, amid copyright issues, NPR says
12d ago
KO
NYT
#SocialStocks: Amazon provides insight on scope of partnership with Pinterest
NYT
TRI
Musk’s X is throttling traffic to websites he dislikes, Washington Post reports
NYT
TRI
More NYT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NYT

NY Times may take legal action against OpenAI, amid copyright issues, NPR says
The FlyNY Times may take legal action against OpenAI, amid copyright issues, NPR says
12d ago
KO
NYT
#SocialStocks: Amazon provides insight on scope of partnership with Pinterest
The Fly#SocialStocks: Amazon provides insight on scope of partnership with Pinterest
14d ago
NYT
TRI
Musk’s X is throttling traffic to websites he dislikes, Washington Post reports
The FlyMusk’s X is throttling traffic to websites he dislikes, Washington Post reports
15d ago
NYT
TRI
More NYT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >