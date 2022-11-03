Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings

Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share.

Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $9.82 billion. This missed analysts’ expectations of $10.329 billion.

However, direct-to-consumer subscriber count was 94.9 million, a gain of 2.8 million from the second quarter.

Is WBD Stock a Good Buy?

WBD stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, six Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average WBD stock price target of $23.13 implies 92.91% upside potential.

Disclosure