Walmart (WMT) Teams Up with JPMorgan to Improve Its Online Marketplace

Shares of banking giant JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and retailer Walmart (WMT) are up in today’s trading after the two teamed up to make payments faster and easier for merchants who sell products on Walmart’s online marketplace. With this partnership, sellers will be able to accept and send payments and manage their cash flow using JPMorgan’s financial tools, according to Lia Cao, who leads embedded finance at JPMorgan.

It is worth noting that Walmart’s marketplace has over 700 million products from about 100,000 sellers that cover everything from clothing to electronics. Interestingly, the platform saw a 40% increase in sales during the fourth quarter. In addition, the growing use of embedded finance—where financial services are built directly into business platforms—has made it easier for companies to offer banking-like services.

As a result, JPMorgan believes that this partnership is a big opportunity for growth. The bank already has over 20 embedded finance clients and expects that number to double within a year. For Walmart, the ability to make payments faster and easier makes its platform more user-friendly, which will likely increase the odds of repeat customers because online shoppers do not want to wait around for their orders to process. Nevertheless, the Walmart service is only available to U.S. merchants at the moment, but there are plans to expand to Europe and other regions in the future.

Which Blue Chip Stock Is the Better Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, out of the two stocks mentioned above, analysts think that WMT stock has more room to run than JPM. In fact, WMT’s price target of $111.58 per share implies more than 28% upside versus JPM’s 11.2%.

