Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart

Walmart (WMT), the world’s largest retailer, is planning to purchase the remaining 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own, according to a Reuters report.

Massmart said the deal will help to ovehaul its operations and loss making business. According to the report, Walmart would pay 6.4B rand ($377.6M) for the block of shares. If approved by its shareholders, Massmart shares would be delisted from the JSE.

In pre-market action, WMT stock has lost just under 0.6%, at last check.

Is Walmart a Good Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about Walmart stock. According to TipRanks, WMT is a Moderate Buy based on 16 Buys versus six Holds and no Sells. The average Walmart stock price prediction of $151.77 implies about 16% upside potential to current levels.