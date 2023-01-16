Walgreens Does Away with Limits on Pediatric OTC Fever Products

Healthcare major Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is removing online-only purchase limits on over-the-counter (OTC) fever-reducing products for children.

While the company had put the measures in place to limit excess purchasing patterns, it has now removed them as in-stock conditions have improved and supply can meet demand across the country.

Shares of the company have dropped about 12% over the past month while short interest remains sizable at about 4.2% at present. At the same time, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $43.71.

This still points to an 18.84% potential upside in WBA stock.

