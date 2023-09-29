Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Surges on New Potential CEO

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Surges on New Potential CEO
Market News

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Surges on New Potential CEO

Story Highlights

Walgreens bursts upward on a new intended CEO, a veteran of insurance and healthcare operations.

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), perhaps better known as “Walgreens,” made a splash in Friday’s trading by announcing its choice for its new CEO. The move resonated with investors in a big way, and as a result, Walgreens is up over 5% in Friday afternoon’s trading.

While this isn’t the final decision just yet, Walgreens is looking to pull out the big chair for none other than former Cigna (NYSE:CI) brass Tim Wentworth. Walgreens may check with some other possible offers first, but right now, Wentworth is the front-runner. Neither Wentworth himself nor a Walgreens representative would comment on the matter, however. Wentworth has been retired since 2021, though he’ll be operating under a noncompete agreement until February 2024.

That’s not all that’s going on, though; if Wentworth gets in, he’ll be in charge of a significantly pared-down Walgreens. Between Walgreens, CVS (NYSE:CVS), and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), the trio plans to shutter a whopping 1,500 locations over the next several months. The reason? A combination of factors starting with a gunshy consumer base that’s increasingly strapped due to high inflation and stagnant wages. From there, it extends to some of the stores themselves, which haven’t been updated in years and often suffer from “bad lighting” or their own responses to increasing levels of theft.

Is Walgreens Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Turning to Wall Street, Walgreens Boots Alliance stock is rated a Hold, thanks to one Buy rating, five Holds, and two Sells. Further, Walgreens Boots Alliance stock offers investors 37.62% upside potential on its average price target of $30.29.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Cigna invests $1M to address food insecurity among older Americans
The FlyCigna invests $1M to address food insecurity among older Americans
4d ago
CI
Tenet added to ‘Analyst Current Favorites’ list at Raymond James, Cigna removed
The FlyTenet added to ‘Analyst Current Favorites’ list at Raymond James, Cigna removed
18d ago
CI
THC
Cigna to reaffirm FY23 adjusted EPS view of at least $24.70, consensus $24.81
The FlyCigna to reaffirm FY23 adjusted EPS view of at least $24.70, consensus $24.81
18d ago
CI
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >