Voya Financial Pre-Earnings AUM Disclosure Update

Voya Financial (VOYA) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Voya Financial, Inc. disclosed its Investment Management segment’s assets under management (AUM) before its quarterly earnings release. As of December 31, 2023, the AUM stood at $322 billion, comprising different asset types including equity, fixed income (public and private), alternative assets, and money market assets. The AUM included assets from institutional and retail external clients, as well as company general account assets, with the latter reported on a statutory book value basis for revenue consistency, although its market value was slightly lower.

