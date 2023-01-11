Vitamin Shoppe Owner Franchise Group Could be Eyeing CONN

Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG), the investment firm that owns retailers like Vitamin Shoppe could be contemplating buying furniture chain Conn’s (NASDAQ: CONN), according to Wall Street Journal.

Shares of CONN were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

The report also stated that FRG could also be contemplating going private in a management buyout where the company’s management, led by CEO Brian Kahn could pay a price in the range of $30 to $35 a share.

There is the possibility that either one of these transactions will happen or both will, according to the report.

FRG stock has dropped more than 35% in the past year.