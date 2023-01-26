Visa Rises Slightly after Positive Earnings

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) gained slightly in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $2.18, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.01 per share.

Sales increased by 12% (15% on a constant currency basis) year-over-year, with revenue hitting $7.9 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $7.7 billion. The increase can be attributed to growth in payments and cross-border volumes.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $255.92 on Visa stock, implying 13.85% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

