Virgin Galactic Stock (NYSE:SPCE) Skyrockets; First Spaceflight to Take Off Soon

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Virgin Galactic Stock (NYSE:SPCE) Skyrockets; First Spaceflight to Take Off Soon

Story Highlights

Virgin Galactic revealed that its first commercial spaceflight service will start in late June with a scientific research mission.

Aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) announced that its commercial spaceline operations will embark between the launch window of June 27 to June 30. The news set the company’s stock on fire in Thursday’s after-hours trading, with shares rallying about 44%. While SPCE has lost about 12% of its value over the past three months, it is up more than 16% year-to-date.

Named, Galactic 01, the first commercial space flight will have three members onboard from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct research on microgravity. It will reportedly fly out of Spaceport America in New Mexico.

In addition, Virgin Galactic is targeting a second commercial flight, Galactic 02, in early August, followed by monthly commercial flights. The second flight may carry tourists who paid initial deposits on seats a few years ago. 

The Richard Branson-founded company completed its final test spaceflight in May. Branson’s second satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

What is the Future of SPCE Stock?

Of the seven Wall Street analysts covering SPCE stock, four rate it a Hold while three have a Sell rating. Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Sell consensus rating.

On Thursday, Alembic Global analyst Peter Skibitski upgraded the stock to Hold from Sell with a price target of $4.75 (17% upside potential). Last month, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag reaffirmed a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $4, citing the company’s progress towards its commercial flight operations.

Meanwhile, Virgin Galactic saw a wider-than-expected loss in its recent quarter. Over the past year, the stock’s value has eroded 29.8% due to delays in commercial services launch.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPCE

Virgin Galactic upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Alembic Global
The FlyVirgin Galactic upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Alembic Global
2d ago
SPCE
Virgin Galactic Flames Out despite Return to Space
SPCE
Could Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Start Commercial Flights Soon?
SPCE
More SPCE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPCE

Virgin Galactic upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Alembic Global
The FlyVirgin Galactic upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Alembic Global
2d ago
SPCE
Virgin Galactic Flames Out despite Return to Space
Market NewsVirgin Galactic Flames Out despite Return to Space
21d ago
SPCE
Could Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Start Commercial Flights Soon?
Market NewsCould Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Start Commercial Flights Soon?
1M ago
SPCE
More SPCE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >