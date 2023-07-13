Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Gains with Second Space Mission Coming Up

Shares of aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are on the rise today after it announced the flight window for its second commercial spaceflight called ‘Galactic 02.’

The window opens on August 10 and this will be the first private astronaut mission for the company. Further, carrying three private passengers, the flight will be live-streamed as well.

Reportedly, there is a backlog of over 800 customers for the flights with tickets now costing a bomb at $450,000 per seat. Last month, Virgin’s shares had taken a beating after its successful launch of the Galactic 01 mission.

Details of the crew and pilots for Galactic 02 are to be released at a later date.

Overall, the Street has a $3.81 consensus price target on Virgin Galactic alongside a Moderate Sell consensus rating. Despite a nearly 10.9% year-to-date price surge, short interest in the stock still remains sky-high at about 22.1%.

