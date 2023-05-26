Virgin Galactic Flames Out despite Return to Space

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Virgin Galactic Flames Out despite Return to Space

It’s kind of telling when a space stock like Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), which is supposed to go into space, ends up seeing a double-digit drop in its share prices because it did what it was supposed to do. That’s the kind of strange catch-22 that Virgin Galactic ran into recently and also saw the unexpected stock drop to match.

SpaceShipTwo, Virgin Galactic’s suborbital vehicle, managed to return to space after a roughly two-year hiatus. The successful return to space paved the way for its return to commercial form, thanks to a research mission the Italian Air Force is looking to stage in June. All of this should have been good news and should have prompted a nice boost in share prices. However, investors are unsure whether this is actually a return to form or a flash in the pan before another protracted stretch of nothing kicks in.

Ronald Epstein, analyst with Bank of America, noted that using one mothership opened up some significant potential risks. However, spirits are certainly high at Virgin Galactic itself; its CEO, Michael Colglazier, noted the crew’s “pure joy” upon their return to Earth and that “post-flight analysis” was already underway for a hopeful potential return soon. Commercial flights and tourism are hoped for in the second half of this year, noted Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag.

However, Bank of America’s concerns seem to echo in the analyst community. Currently, analyst consensus calls Virgin Galactic a Moderate Sell with five Hold and four Sell ratings. Its average price target of $3.74 per share gives Virgin Galactic stock a 10.49% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPCE

Could Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Start Commercial Flights Soon?
Market NewsCould Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Start Commercial Flights Soon?
18d ago
SPCE
SPCE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
SPCE
Virgin Galactic announces completion of Unity 24 glide flight
SPCE
More SPCE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPCE

Could Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Start Commercial Flights Soon?
Market NewsCould Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Start Commercial Flights Soon?
18d ago
SPCE
SPCE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsSPCE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
19d ago
SPCE
Virgin Galactic announces completion of Unity 24 glide flight
The FlyVirgin Galactic announces completion of Unity 24 glide flight
1M ago
SPCE
More SPCE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >