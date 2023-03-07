Virax Biolabs More than Doubles Thanks to Virus Test Kit

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Virax Biolabs More than Doubles Thanks to Virus Test Kit

Virax Biolabs stock (NASDAQ:VRAX) more than doubled so far in today’s trading session. At the time of writing, the stock is up 112%. This can be attributed to an announcement that the company has entered into an agreement to distribute its real-time PCR test kit for Avian Influenza A Virus (AIV) to the European Union. More specifically, it’ll be the markets that accept the CE mark.

The tests are aimed at the H5, H7, and H9 AIV subtypes and will help detect and differentiate between the viruses. This will definitely be helpful in Europe at the moment as the H5N1 strain is spreading across the continent.

The past six months have not been kind to VRAX investors, as the stock has lost a considerable amount of value over this time. Nevertheless, today’s news has helped ease at least some of the pain, with prices now back to levels last seen near the end of November 2022.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on VRAX

Cosmos Holdings announces initial purchase order with Virax Biolabs
The FlyCosmos Holdings announces initial purchase order with Virax Biolabs
28d ago
COSM
VRAX
Virax Biolabs signs purchase order with Cosmos Health
COSM
VRAX
Virax Biolabs introduces HPV test kit
VRAX
More VRAX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on VRAX

Cosmos Holdings announces initial purchase order with Virax Biolabs
The FlyCosmos Holdings announces initial purchase order with Virax Biolabs
28d ago
COSM
VRAX
Virax Biolabs signs purchase order with Cosmos Health
The FlyVirax Biolabs signs purchase order with Cosmos Health
28d ago
COSM
VRAX
Virax Biolabs introduces HPV test kit
The FlyVirax Biolabs introduces HPV test kit
2M ago
VRAX
More VRAX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >